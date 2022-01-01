Qualified.com

Former Salesforce executives Kraig Swensrud and Sean Whiteley know that making prospects jump through hoops online to connect with a sales rep is a major obstacle in building an effective sales pipeline. Using their keen knowledge of Salesforce configurations, these trailblazers co-founded Qualified to solve an expensive problem faced by many sales and marketing teams—the inability to know when a high-value prospect is visiting your website and initiate real conversation with them at that critical moment.

Qualified’s conversational marketing platform uses company data to qualify prospects and decision makers in real-time once they arrive at your website. Tools such as voice calls, screen sharing, live chat and chatbots enable reps to meet with prospects instantly and personalize the experience. Unlike competing platforms, Salesforce is intertwined in everything that Qualified does making it the only conversational marketing platform custom built for companies using the leading CRM. “It’s something that makes it really easy for us when we communicate with our customers who are using Salesforce. We understand their use cases. We understand their pain points. And our solution is built around making those things easier to help them drive more pipeline,” said David Harutian, Director of Finance and Operations at Qualified. As their founders often tout, “humans can’t scale and bots can’t sell,” so modern businesses should rely on a combination of both to succeed.