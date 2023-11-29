Customer StoriesAdvancing Sight Network

Company size
110 Employees

Industry
Healthcare

Location
Birmingham, Alabama

Challenge
A growing eye bank bringing sight to their community and beyond needed the HR technology to retain and support their talented team in an ever-changing environment. 

Solution
TriNet HR Platform provides an easy-to-use technology solution for HR operations for Advancing Sight Network to meet their needs as they grow.

sean-dameron_advancingsightnetwork_rectangle.jpg
TriNet HR Platform is a good foundation for advancing our culture and our people to deliver even more to the global communities we serve."
The gift of vision

Advancing Sight Network (ASN) is a Birmingham, Alabama based eye bank network that collaborates with three other regional eye banks to provide better, broader care and be “better stewards of the gift” of donor corneas.

Advancing Sight Network has offices in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana, and coordinates transport of tissue to corneal surgeons worldwide, across 49 states and as far as Greece, Egypt, and China. They are also piloting inspiring innovation, from efforts to preserve parts of the eye to finding new cures and treatments.


Seeking technology worthy of their people

With the addition of each new eye bank comes a new level of management complexity: from accounting and finance to everyday people operations, their team works to support their people and culture as well as better serve their clients. During the pandemic, the Advancing Sight Network identified the need for technology to help ensure reliable people operations they could scale with. One of their top priorities was identifying a payroll system that met their specific needs.

Advancing Sight Network chose TriNet HR Platform for robust, easy to use HR solution including onboarding, benefits administration, and payroll processing services, all for a team spanning 8 offices across four states.


Supporting their team

Finding, retaining and growing talent with a high level of expertise is crucial to ASN’s success. Working with TriNet HR Platform allows Advancing Sight Network to better support and manage their team. And the self-service functionality of TriNet HR Platform makes it easier for the growing team to make benefit selections, update their information, track pay, and more.

“We started with payroll and time tracking in TriNet HR Platform,” says Sean. “As we grow, and have remote and in-office staff, the org chart is a great tool for all of us to understand and connect across the organization. This is a good foundation, in turn, for building out our onboarding experience and advancing our culture and our people’s development to deliver even more to the global communities we serve.”

