Company size
11 Employees
Industry
Professional Services
Location
San Francisco, California
Challenge
A lean team that designs and supports over a thousand events annually needed a tool that could power their people operations, without the need for additional in-house resources.
Solution
TriNet HR Platform provides the easy-to-use capabilities, resources, and automation that Entire Productions needs to help its customers manage and support their talented team.
Founded by lifelong performer Natasha Miller, Entire Productions is an in-person and virtual event and entertainment production company based in the San Franscisco area. With over 20 years in the industry and corporate planners located in major markets around the world, Entire Productions serves nearly a thousand events annually for a variety of clients, including the San Francisco 49ers, Apple, Netflix, Google, and more.
After over a dozen years of designing experiences and exponential business growth, Entire Productions needed a solution that powered their people operations and enabled them to support their team, without hiring an in-house HR professional.
“I first learned about TriNet HR Platform during a business class: from what my colleague told me about their easy benefits administration, I couldn’t get to my computer fast enough to connect with them,” said Natasha Miller, Founder & Chief Experience Designer. Thanks to the platform’s various capabilities, including paid time off and payroll functionalities, and resources for onboarding and compliance, Entire Productions can spend more time focusing on their clients and events.
The platform even helped the Entire Productions to build out their first benefits program, designed to retain and attract talent in a competitive industry. Being able to manage and automate their HR operations in one place has been key. “Automating anything and everything that’s repeatable is a must. Our systems and processes for events are tight and beautiful and we’ve likewise automated our business and people programs with scalable systems.” And the ease of use for employees makes a huge difference. “We have been using the platform for a few years now and I love how easy it is for our employees to enter all their information, sign onboarding documents, change their address, get paid, be connected to their 401(k) and administer their benefits, themselves.”
As they have adapted to the changing events model and work to meet clients where they want to be, Entire Productions knows the platform will continue to provide the capabilities they need so they can manage and support their people.