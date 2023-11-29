Simplifying people operations

Prior to working with TriNet HR Platform, operations and hiring was a significant undertaking, from manually creating offer letters and hiring documents to executing the process. Now, HandsOn Bay Area can handle the process electronically, eliminating hours of paperwork and enabling new employees to complete onboarding online.

“I love to look for efficiencies and effective ways of running an organization, and technology really helps to make that happen,” says HandsOn Bay Area’s Director of Finance & Administration, Chad Wolbrink. With a lean operations staff, having technology that works for them enables the HandsOn team to focus less on day-to-day tasks and more on their clients and their people.

Paid time off (PTO) is also more efficient now with TriNet HR Platform’s PTO tracking capabilities, which allows managers to easily review, approve, or decline PTO requests all within an email. ”To be able to approve or deny it in the email is huge,” Chad says. “People love that. And the fact the employee gets notification once it’s approved.”