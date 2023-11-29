Customer StoriesLumaverse

Lumaverse

Company size
110 Employees

Industry
Technology

Location
Charlotte, North Carolina

Challenge
An organization committed to simple software solutions for group management needed comprehensive technology to support a growing workforce and product catalog.

Solution
TriNet HR Platform offers the highly scalable people operations management that Lumaverse needs to manage people operations for a growing team and brand.

While looking for an HR system, our ‘ah-ha’ came from thinking through what it could look like to have a tool that could grow with us from 37 to 50 to 100 to 500 people. We’ve found that tool in the TriNet HR Platform.”
Software solutions for managing groups

Lumaverse Technologies was created with the goal of building simplicity into software solutions that increase engagement, provide data-driven insights, and streamline group management for organizations. Today, they bring together a suite of solutions, including SignUpGenius, that focus on scheduling, coordination, communication, registration and member management, and fundraising management to empower people to change the world.

From organizing social justice protests to empowering communities to provide food for unemployed families, Lumaverse helps organizations focus on the people and causes they serve.


Streamlining expanding operations

Before TriNet HR Platform, Lumaverse was using a variety of disparate tactics to manage HR operations, including paper files, manual onboarding, and manual compliance management. With 130 million users and plans for growth, they knew they needed one effective HR system to tie everything together. With everyday operations, as well as shifting org charts, people, and schedules, there was a lot manage.

“With TriNet HR Platform, Lumaverse supports 87 employees from eight different brands all with one HR Administrator,” says Peggy Liao, Executive Director of Marketing. “As our teams shift and grow, the platform has been critical in letting us take care of our team members and exceed their expectations as an HR organization.”

We appreciate the role TriNet HR Platform plays in supporting a 155% increase in company headcount with no increase in HR staff. This is exceptional considering these employees are transitioning off existing —and very different— HR systems into Lumaverse’s processes while working remotely.”
Supporting everyone with a single solution

TriNet HR Platform enabled Lumaverse to evolve from a 34-person team working out of one office to a parent company of multiple brands across the United States. Before COVID, about half of the team worked remotely. As of March 2020, everyone did.

Lumaverse uses TriNet HR Platform’s multi-tenant reporting capabilities to manage and report on all of its entities from one company hub, enabling managers to have a more holistic view and manage everything from performance reviews to approving time off.

“With the help of the TriNet HR Platform people and products, Lumaverse was not only able to implement our original goals, we were also able streamline performance reviews and manage open enrollment benefits with less overhead,” says Dottie Bedell, HR Administrator.

Now that Lumaverse Technologies has formally launched as a primary entity, the company looks forward to continuing to grow its team with the scalable help of TriNet HR Platform.

