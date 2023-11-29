Supporting everyone with a single solution

TriNet HR Platform enabled Lumaverse to evolve from a 34-person team working out of one office to a parent company of multiple brands across the United States. Before COVID, about half of the team worked remotely. As of March 2020, everyone did.

Lumaverse uses TriNet HR Platform’s multi-tenant reporting capabilities to manage and report on all of its entities from one company hub, enabling managers to have a more holistic view and manage everything from performance reviews to approving time off.

“With the help of the TriNet HR Platform people and products, Lumaverse was not only able to implement our original goals, we were also able streamline performance reviews and manage open enrollment benefits with less overhead,” says Dottie Bedell, HR Administrator.

Now that Lumaverse Technologies has formally launched as a primary entity, the company looks forward to continuing to grow its team with the scalable help of TriNet HR Platform.