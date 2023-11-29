Finding technology that meets their standards

With a growing team that spanned the country, Paragon Consulting needed a cost-effective solution that could support their team’s needs and streamline their people management processes, all in one place. TriNet HR Platform provides them with an easy-to-use tool for all their HR needs, including administrative tasks, hiring and onboarding employees, enrolling employees in benefits, managing employee information and beyond. Dawn Palciscko, Chief Human Relations Officer, notes that “it was radically simpler than any HRIS system I’d used at much larger, global firms...the tool has proven itself.”

Paragon also enjoys having access to the resources they need to stay on top of compliance for a multi-state team, without requiring significant hours of extra work. And, as a technology company focused on customer experience, Paragon appreciates the ease of use and user experience that the platform offers their team.