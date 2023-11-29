Intuitive technology from day one

From the beginning, having an operations system that was intuitive, accessible from anywhere, and could grow with them was a priority for Ryleigh Wealth Management. Roxanne Kirk, Senior Vice President of Administration, had previous experience with TriNet HR Platform and knew she could count on both the technology and the support team to meet the burgeoning business’ needs.

Wealth management has traditionally conducted business through in-person meetings and printed and signed forms. But, with the pandemic, Ryleigh Wealth Management was primed to transition the way of doing things, making their services more convenient and more flexible with e-signatures, Zoom meetings and more.

This new way of doing things required building out an operations infrastructure that could support it. With TriNet HR Platform, Roxanne was able to centralize record-keeping and streamline processes and get support with HR compliance, all while working remotely.