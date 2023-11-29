Company size
18 Employees
Industry
Professional Services
Location
Allegan, Michigan
Challenge
A diversified administrative services and subsidiary holding business with both permanent and seasonal staff needed a solution that could help streamline and improve their HR operation processes.
Solution
TriNet HR Platform helps Sky Trail to more quickly and efficiently manage their people operations, especially with a fluctuating workforce.
Sky Trail Management & Development was created in 2005 to help support a diversified portfolio of twelve businesses in the family entertainment market. From their start building ropes and obstacle course recreation centers for families, they have developed patented safety systems and products for family entertainment, amusement parks, zoos, resorts, and even cruise ships. As a full-service management company, they help to centralize accounting, payroll, purchasing, and other administrative processes for these subsidiaries, so they can focus on bringing joy to people of all ages.
A streamlined process is crucial in family entertainment staffing, especially with seasonal hiring and the required onboarding and thorough safety training that is involved. To meet the needs of their growing subsidiaries, especially during high seasons like summer, Sky Trail needed a solution that could help them centralize their people operations and support a more automated approach to hiring and onboarding.
TriNet HR Platform helped Sky Trail to implement more efficient people operations processes that meet their needs, with easy-to-use talent management workflows and tools, helpful integrations for managing items like background checks, flexible savings plans, and employee benefits, and more.
As they continue to grow and support their expanding subsidiaries, the platform has been a key differentiator in the hiring process. “TriNet HR Platform helps us be more competitive by building a positive impression from the start. When a job candidate gets our offer through TriNet HR Platform and can see their compensation, all the related insurance, 401(k), and flexible benefits right there, it makes our small company look larger. It is a powerful reflection of our brand,” says Michelle Liggett, President of Sky Trail.
She also notes that TriNet HR Platform “makes it easier to add new employees and new companies to our organization. Our investment in the platform frees our team time to focus on great customer service and fun experiences.”