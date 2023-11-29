Making the right impression

As they continue to grow and support their expanding subsidiaries, the platform has been a key differentiator in the hiring process. “TriNet HR Platform helps us be more competitive by building a positive impression from the start. When a job candidate gets our offer through TriNet HR Platform and can see their compensation, all the related insurance, 401(k), and flexible benefits right there, it makes our small company look larger. It is a powerful reflection of our brand,” says Michelle Liggett, President of Sky Trail.

She also notes that TriNet HR Platform “makes it easier to add new employees and new companies to our organization. Our investment in the platform frees our team time to focus on great customer service and fun experiences.”