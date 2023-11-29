Customer StoriesSky Trail Management And Development

Sky Trail Management & Development

Company size
18 Employees

Industry
Professional Services

Location
Allegan, Michigan

Challenge
A diversified administrative services and subsidiary holding business with both permanent and seasonal staff needed a solution that could help streamline and improve their HR operation processes.

Solution
TriNet HR Platform helps Sky Trail to more quickly and efficiently manage their people operations, especially with a fluctuating workforce.

sky-trail-management-2560x1527.jpg
Now, it's easy for me to start companies because we have a standard operating process... Systems like the TriNet HR Platform are key to what we do."
Supporting businesses in the pursuit of fun

Sky Trail Management & Development was created in 2005 to help support a diversified portfolio of twelve businesses in the family entertainment market. From their start building ropes and obstacle course recreation centers for families, they have developed patented safety systems and products for family entertainment, amusement parks, zoos, resorts, and even cruise ships. As a full-service management company, they help to centralize accounting, payroll, purchasing, and other administrative processes for these subsidiaries, so they can focus on bringing joy to people of all ages.


Managing a diverse workforce centrally

A streamlined process is crucial in family entertainment staffing, especially with seasonal hiring and the required onboarding and thorough safety training that is involved. To meet the needs of their growing subsidiaries, especially during high seasons like summer, Sky Trail needed a solution that could help them centralize their people operations and support a more automated approach to hiring and onboarding.

TriNet HR Platform helped Sky Trail to implement more efficient people operations processes that meet their needs, with easy-to-use talent management workflows and tools, helpful integrations for managing items like background checks, flexible savings plans, and employee benefits, and more.

TriNet HR Platform helps our complex organization to be managed as one entity for orchestrating things like 401(k) centrally. This is great for us!"
Making the right impression

As they continue to grow and support their expanding subsidiaries, the platform has been a key differentiator in the hiring process. “TriNet HR Platform helps us be more competitive by building a positive impression from the start. When a job candidate gets our offer through TriNet HR Platform and can see their compensation, all the related insurance, 401(k), and flexible benefits right there, it makes our small company look larger. It is a powerful reflection of our brand,” says Michelle Liggett, President of Sky Trail.

She also notes that TriNet HR Platform “makes it easier to add new employees and new companies to our organization. Our investment in the platform frees our team time to focus on great customer service and fun experiences.”

Related Customer Stories
Biggies Clam Bar

Steven M. Ranuro, General Manager

Read more
Advancing Sight Network

Sean Dameron, SVP of Administration

Read more
Entire Productions

Natasha Miller, CEO

Read more

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification