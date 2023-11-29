Customer StoriesStringCan Interactive

Stringcan Interactive

Company size
6 Employees

Industry
Marketing & Advertising

Location
Scottsdale, Arizona

Challenge
A growing B2B marketing agency needed a flexible but powerful solution to make their people operations more effective and competitive in the market.

Solution
With TriNet HR Platform, StringCan Interactive has the support they need so they can manage their team and find and retain talent competitively.

Sarah-Shepard_StringCan-Interactive.jpg
TriNet HR Platform has made bigger and more established agencies ‘jelly’! Our peers now look to us for expertise for anything from onboarding processes to time tracking. TriNet HR Platform is a HUGE part of that.”
Strategic digital marketing for businesses

StringCan Interactive is a Scottsdale-based B2B growth marketing agency that serves businesses that are ready to grow. Founded in 2010 by Jay Feitlinger, CEO, the agency is strategy-first, seeking to provide direct, honest, and constructive communications based on proven research.


Standing out from the rest

As a serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO Jay Feitlinger knew from experience that finding a robust, yet flexible HR solution would be key to his agency’s continued growth and success. With painful HR tasks interfering with his ability to focus on growing a thriving marketing agency, he turned to TriNet to provide a solution that could help.

With TriNet HR Platform, StringCan was able to increase operational efficiencies, support expanded benefit offerings for their growing team, and even started turning heads among more established peers.

Plus, StringCan Interactive now has the technology they need to support its people that other small agencies don't have, which helps them recruit and retain talent. “If it weren’t for TriNet HR Platform, we wouldn’t be able to offer this level of flexibility of health care, let alone things like 401(k) plans or supplemental insurance,” says COO, Sarah Shepard. StringCan has even taken the next step of offering a flextime policy, which is especially attractive to the young, creative workforce.

I’ve been so impressed by the TriNet HR Platform team; I don’t think I’ve ever had to wait more than 24 hours for a response. The customer service is extraordinary.”

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification