Standing out from the rest

As a serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO Jay Feitlinger knew from experience that finding a robust, yet flexible HR solution would be key to his agency’s continued growth and success. With painful HR tasks interfering with his ability to focus on growing a thriving marketing agency, he turned to TriNet to provide a solution that could help.

With TriNet HR Platform, StringCan was able to increase operational efficiencies, support expanded benefit offerings for their growing team, and even started turning heads among more established peers.

Plus, StringCan Interactive now has the technology they need to support its people that other small agencies don't have, which helps them recruit and retain talent. “If it weren’t for TriNet HR Platform, we wouldn’t be able to offer this level of flexibility of health care, let alone things like 401(k) plans or supplemental insurance,” says COO, Sarah Shepard. StringCan has even taken the next step of offering a flextime policy, which is especially attractive to the young, creative workforce.