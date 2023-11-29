Company size
6 Employees
Industry
Marketing & Advertising
Location
Scottsdale, Arizona
Challenge
A growing B2B marketing agency needed a flexible but powerful solution to make their people operations more effective and competitive in the market.
Solution
With TriNet HR Platform, StringCan Interactive has the support they need so they can manage their team and find and retain talent competitively.
StringCan Interactive is a Scottsdale-based B2B growth marketing agency that serves businesses that are ready to grow. Founded in 2010 by Jay Feitlinger, CEO, the agency is strategy-first, seeking to provide direct, honest, and constructive communications based on proven research.
As a serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO Jay Feitlinger knew from experience that finding a robust, yet flexible HR solution would be key to his agency’s continued growth and success. With painful HR tasks interfering with his ability to focus on growing a thriving marketing agency, he turned to TriNet to provide a solution that could help.
With TriNet HR Platform, StringCan was able to increase operational efficiencies, support expanded benefit offerings for their growing team, and even started turning heads among more established peers.
Plus, StringCan Interactive now has the technology they need to support its people that other small agencies don't have, which helps them recruit and retain talent. “If it weren’t for TriNet HR Platform, we wouldn’t be able to offer this level of flexibility of health care, let alone things like 401(k) plans or supplemental insurance,” says COO, Sarah Shepard. StringCan has even taken the next step of offering a flextime policy, which is especially attractive to the young, creative workforce.