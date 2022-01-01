01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
HOME > TRENDS & INSIGHTS > TOOLS

Tools

Tools - 401k Calculator

Recent Insight | 1 min read

TriNet’s free retirement savings calculator is designed to show potential retirement earnings based on different contribution levels.
HR Essentials Smart Tools
Tools - Hourly Paycheck Calculator

Recent Insight | 2 min read

TriNet’s hourly calculator is designed to show the critical data necessary for accuracy and compliance with federal, state and local wage regulations for hourly employees.
HR Essentials Smart Tools
Tools - Salary Calculator

Recent Insight | 1 min read

TriNet’s salary calculator is designed to show you the critical data necessary for accuracy and compliance with federal, state and local W-4 information for those who earn a...
