Most SMB leaders (70%) have a recovery strategy in place, and two thirds (68%) expect their businesses will be able to bounce back in 6 months or less once they’re able to operate at full capacity again. Dealing with the economic downturn and new social distancing requirements rise to the top in terms of recovery challenges, even more so than recovering from lost sales. Find out whether SMBs think their business will be stronger, weaker or about the same as it was before the pandemic—the results may surprise you.