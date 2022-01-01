TriNet | Harris Flash Polls
TriNet teamed with The Harris Poll to better understand the broad COVID-19 response among small and medium-size businesses in the U.S.—beyond our own customers. This has allowed us to provide timely information and resources to our customers and other SMBs to help them navigate the changing and complicated COVID-19 business landscape.
Download and read the key findings from each wave of our ongoing flash polls.
Most SMB leaders (70%) have a recovery strategy in place, and two thirds (68%) expect their businesses will be able to bounce back in 6 months or less once they’re able to operate at full capacity again. Dealing with the economic downturn and new social distancing requirements rise to the top in terms of recovery challenges, even more so than recovering from lost sales. Find out whether SMBs think their business will be stronger, weaker or about the same as it was before the pandemic—the results may surprise you.
In light of the difficulties, 86% of SMB leaders say their business has handled the challenges brought on by the pandemic well. And the support that SMBs feel from colleagues and community has played a big role. Find out what the single most difficult area of dealing with the COVID-19 crisis has been – it may not be what you might expect.
Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) SMBs have a formalized business continuity plan in place, but of these, nearly half (46%) haven’t updated it within the past year or had a plan specifically to handle a pandemic (only 18%). Find out what changes SMB leaders have already made, or plan to make, to their continuity plans after their experience handling the COVID-19 crisis and in which specific areas.
Small businesses continue to feel heavy economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Find out how long businesses are confident they will survive under the current circumstances.
The CARES Act, signed into law on March 18, 2020, provides unprecedented financial support for small and medium-size businesses. Find out how confident SMBs are that this stimulus package will help their businesses survive.
In the face of the crisis, SMBs are investing in the health of their workforce by adjusting healthcare benefits and/or offering guidance to employees. Find out what changes they are making.
Small and medium-size businesses are working hard to adapt to the current situation. They’re making strategic operational choices, including cutting costs, in order to invest in the long-term success of their business. Find out how confident SMBs are that these investments will pay off after COVID-19.
Shifting to a remote workforce has been sudden, and challenging, for many SMB business owners. Find out what has been their biggest challenge, and what actions they have taken to support their newly remote workforce during the pandemic.
Most SMB business owners have taken concrete actions to enhance employee wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic. And over three quarters say that most or all of their employees have taken advantage of the new wellbeing offerings. Find out the steps they have taken and which has been the single-most effective action in the current climate.
Most SMB business owners say the COVID-19 pandemic will change the way their business approaches HR in the future, especially when it comes to improving employee morale and health and safety. The crisis has revealed aspects of their current HR capabilities that are lacking, and highlighted where additional HR support is needed moving forward. Read the key findings now.
