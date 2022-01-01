Business During COVID-19:
Cash Flow and Confidence
Nothing matters more to us than the SMBs we serve. To help navigate the complicated business landscape and better understand the COVID-19 response beyond those of our customers, we teamed up with The Harris Poll to create a series of whitepapers. The first, Cash Flow and Confidence, gives you comprehensive look at the state of business now.
Understanding business in a time of crisis.
We bring you the facts and stats directly from the SMB community.
Find out:
- How some business owners are cutting costs
- What most SMBs think of new legislation
- Projections for long-term financial survival
Our whitepaper, Cash Flow and Confidence, tells you this and much more.
